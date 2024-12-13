CTET in Sambhajinagar: 48,000 candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is set to host the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Friday and Saturday. The examination will be conducted across 38 schools and colleges, including both CBSE and non-CBSE institutions.

A team from the CBSE Regional Office, Pune, led by the Joint Secretary, has arrived in the city to oversee the arrangements. Over 48,000 candidates are expected to appear for the test, which includes Paper 1 and Paper 2. The City Coordinator Dr. Sharda Gupta, is managing the overall arrangements. Centre Superintendents and Observers were briefed in a meeting held at Nath Valley School to ensure smooth operations. The district administration has stated that all preparations are complete for the successful conduct of the exam.