CTR celebrates diamond jubilee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CTR Manufacturing Industries, the well-known company located in Chikalthana, Shendra and Nashik industrial areas, celebrated its diamond jubilee with great enthusiasm here recently.

Established on December 18, 1964, at Pune by the visionary late Pratap Kumar and helmed by the present vice-chairman Anil Kumar and his wife director Prajkta Kumar, the company has manufacturing plants at Chikalthana, and Shendra industrial areas. Having tested success over the years, the company is focusing on innovation and development of new products for expansion under leadership of managing director V K Wakchoure and director R V Talegaonkar.

Anil Kumar, Prajakta Kumar and general manager Pranav Shankar lit the traditional lamp to inaugurate the programme. The company also recognised 126 employees who have served for more than 10 years by offering them certificates. GM Shankar reviewed the journey of CTR for the last 60 years. Mukim Khan narrated the life story of Anil Kumar. Dignitaries from various walks of life were present.