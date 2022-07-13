CTR factory inaugurated in 5-star Shendra MIDC

Aurangabad, July 13: CTR Exports Pvt Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of CTR Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd, reputed industrial conglomerate in Chikalthana Industrial area, has set up its eighth factory at five star industrial estate Shendra SEZ Plot AL25 and AL26 with the aim of centralizing all its exports.

Company's director R V Talegaonkar and general manager Pranav Shankar inaugurated the Transformer Explosion Prevention and Fire Extinguishing System manufacturing facility. CTR presently has 42% share of the international market in this product category.

Commercial invoicing will commence from July 14. Company managers R B Lad, S D Borate, M G Nair and staff were present. CTR vice-chairman Anil Kumar and managing director V K Wakchaure, who are abroad, extended greetings on the inauguration of the new unit. Talegaonkar said that the new factory will provide employment opportunities and give priority to youth from Aurangabad.