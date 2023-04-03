CTR VC Kumar feted by HC Advocates Association

The CTR arranged solar Lighting for the full Building A and Building B likely to be occupied in the very near future. With factories at Chikalthana, Shendra and Auric, the CTR is well-known for transformer explosion and fire prevention system, being one of a few in the world and exporting to 37 countries. The company is also well-known for its full range of on-load tapchangers from 11KV to 765KV used in the regulation of voltage.

President of the Aurangabad Bar Association Adv Nitin Chaudhari lauded the contribution of Anil Kumar informing the audience that the cost of solar set up was Rs 55 lakh. All the dignitaries lauded the valuable contribution of Kumar and Adv T K Prabhakaran for ensuring acceptance of the proposal by the company.