Cultural programme organised at GMCH

Aurangabad, July 1:

The doctors day was celebrated with enthusiasm in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday evening. A cultural programme ‘Ek Sham Doctors Ke Naam’ was organised in the auditorium of the department of microbiology. Large number of doctors were present for the programme. Doctor presented songs, poems, shayari and ghazals in front of the audience. Their performance was praised with a shower of once more and applause. GMCH dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar, Dr Kailash Zhine, Dr Sayeda Afroz, Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, Dr Vikas Rathod and other doctors were present on the occasion.