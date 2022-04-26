Curfew in Aurangabad from today till May 9! Raj Thackeray's rally to be cancelled?

A curfew has been imposed in Aurangabad from today till May 9. So will MNS president Raj Thackeray's meeting be allowed? Such a question has arisen. Section 144 has been implemented in Aurangabad and violators will be prosecuted under section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. A curfew has been ordered in view of the various festivals, citing possible agitation.

A curfew has been ordered in Aurangabad city from today till May 09, 2022. Violation of the order will result in action under section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. Aurangabad Police Commissioner has issued a curfew order. No more than five people can assemble without a permit under this order. It is learned that the curfew was issued on the backdrop of Ramadan Eid, the birth anniversary of national heroes and Raj Thackeray's rally.

The MNS is awaiting permission for Raj Thackeray's meeting on May 1 in Aurangabad. According to the order, no more than five people are allowed to gather without the permission of the police. Therefore, the question of what will happen to the MNS meeting is still unanswered.

Raj Thackeray warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that the loudspeakers from mosques should be removed by May 3, failing which MNS workers will install speakers outside mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.