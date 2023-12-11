Cursory action to free Gulmandi from encroachments raises eyebrows

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city’s commercial market, Gulmandi, is the centerpoint of the historic city. The market is visited frequently for shopping by the residents staying in different corners of the city and the tourists. Today, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) anti-encroachment squad took cursory action to remove encroachments.

However, it is alleged that the action was not taken seriously as it is taken in the Cidco-Hudco areas while removing the encroachments. As a result, as soon as the civic squad turned their backs, the encroachments were restored again.

Gulmandi is the crowdest centre and the peak hours extend from 11 am to 11 pm. Majority of the customers visiting the market are women, but due to encroachments they were unable to shop freely. Hence the newspaper highlighted the inconvenience of the customers frequently. Taking cognizance of it, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, this morning paid a surprise visit and held an inspection of the Gulmandi area. Later on, within an hour the anti-encroachment squad landed at the venue.

The squad started the action in removing encroachments from Aurangpura to Diwan Deodi.

It removed illegally erected sheds, stairs, display of flex boards etc. Later on, the squad also took action in Kumbharwada. Under the guidance of additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi and deputy commissioner Mangesh Devre, the squad comprising ward officer Ramesh More, building inspector Syed Jamshed, Syed Yunus also took action in Rangar Galli. Few traders argued with the squad. It may be noted that 8 traders have been given time to remove their sheds. The CSMC will resume their action tomorrow morning.

The squad lifted minor things and items of four traders from a road extended from City Chowk police station to Machali Khadak. The squad also demolished three kiosks and two handcarts existing in front of Vasant Bhavan. The action was also taken against 10 traders in Keli Bazaar.

Traders welcomed CSMC action

The businessmen and traders from Gulmandi vicinity welcomed the action taken by the CSMC and hope it continues the drive on a regular basis. They demanded to remove encroachments from the roads on priority. The residents also urge the municipal commissioner to implement the drive to widen the road. He assured of conducting a meeting in this regard soon.