Customers fed up due to constant power outages

Aurangabad, April 14:

Electricity consumers are facing various problems due to constant power outages in Waluj. Consumers alleged that MSEDCL employees are harassing the customers who are complaining about power outages.

Electricity consumers are suffering due to constant disruption of electricity supply. The power outages are adding to the woes of citizens, workers and businessmen. Even the water supply to various villages has been disrupted due to continuous power failures. The customers alleged that the MSEDCL employees take an hour or two to streamline to fault. Even the calls on the MSEDCL helpline go unanswered. MSEDCL is forcibly recovering the electricity bills but the consumers are dissatisfied as the power supply is not being regulated.