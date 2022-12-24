Customers throng market to sell jewellery

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The gold prices have crossed Rs 54,000 per 10 grams mark now. The customers thronged the city markets to sell the jewellery due to the huge price hike of the gold. Such a situation occurred after a period of around 10 years, opined the goldsmiths.

Last week the gold prices increased by Rs 900 per 10 grams and reached Rs 54,300. Hence, there are very few customers which are purchasing the jewellery from the market but there are more customers who are going to the markets to sell the jewellery. The jewellery are frequently receiving the phone calls from the customers for selling the jewellery.

The customers are getting Rs 53,800 for 10 grams on the resale of the jewellery. Earlier, people used to sell the jewellery when the prices of the gold was increased. However, there are several banks which provide gold loans and hence people do not visited the markets for resale. Now, the customers are coming to resale jewellery in the market once again.