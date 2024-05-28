Cute Ducklings Public School achives 100 pc result in SSC

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2024 08:55 PM2024-05-28T20:55:02+5:302024-05-28T20:55:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cute Ducklings Public School has mainained its tradition of securing 100 per cent result in SSC. ...

Cute Ducklings Public School achives 100 pc result in SSC | Cute Ducklings Public School achives 100 pc result in SSC

Cute Ducklings Public School achives 100 pc result in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cute Ducklings Public School has mainained its tradition of securing 100 per cent result in SSC. Among the toppers are Aarya Choudhary (94.40%),Shreya Nikam ( 92.60%) and Sanchi Dhepe (92%).

Director Kiran Yambal, Secretary DrAmita Jain, Principal Vijaya Vipra and vice principal Anuradha Kulkarni congratulated all the successful students.

Open in app