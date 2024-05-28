Cute Ducklings Public School achives 100 pc result in SSC
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cute Ducklings Public School has mainained its tradition of securing 100 per cent result in SSC. Among the toppers are Aarya Choudhary (94.40%),Shreya Nikam ( 92.60%) and Sanchi Dhepe (92%).
Director Kiran Yambal, Secretary DrAmita Jain, Principal Vijaya Vipra and vice principal Anuradha Kulkarni congratulated all the successful students.