'cVIGIL' app aids in reporting election violations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Election Commission launched the ‘cVIGIL’ app for reporting violations of the code of conduct. The district has received 56 complaints, with the administration claiming to act within 100 minutes of each report. The Sillod constituency topped the list with 22 complaints, followed by Aurangabad Central and Aurangabad East (seven each), Paithan (five), Aurangabad West (four), and Vaijapur (five). The administration confirmed that all complaints have been resolved.

Restrictions imposed

The code of conduct restricts the use of unaccounted cash, liquor transportation, and the exchange of other items.

Consequences of violations

Violating the code can lead to criminal charges under the Representative of the People Act.

‘cVIGIL’ app launch

The Election Commission launched the cVIGIL app to streamline the reporting of election irregularities.

Banners and posters removed

Authorities removed 19,755 unauthorized banners, posters, hoardings, and wall writings. The Gangapur constituency saw the highest removals at 3,276, followed by Kannad (2,936) and Sillod (2,818). Additionally, 2,814 items were removed in Aurangabad West, 1,790 in Aurangabad Central and 2,246 in Aurangabad East.

Government Vehicles Misuse

Using government vehicles for political purposes may result in suspension, and government employees cannot attend candidate events.

Permission Requirement

The District Collector's office established a code of conduct cell for Assembly elections. The Election Commission provides the cVIGIL app and toll-free number 1950 for complaints. The administration emphasizes that no action can occur without prior permission under the code of conduct.