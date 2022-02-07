Cyber bullying, stalking, piracy on rise

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

The use of the Internet has increased over the past few years. However, the risk of financial losses and defamation is also on a rise due to the increased use of the Internet. Cyber bullying, stalking and software piracy are the new trends in cybercrime.

Cyber Bullying: Cyber bullying is inflecting mental torture by releasing false information on the Internet. Deliberately using objectionable information or matter that would cause losses to others on electronic communication systems like e-mail and social media.

Cyber Stalking: Writing something about a person or a group of people on the Internet to defame them and create confusion in society. Stalking included false accusations, defamation, slander, and libel along with monitoring, identity theft, threats, vandalism, solicitation for sex, doxing and blackmailing.

Software Piracy: Software piracy is the illegal copy and use of software in a way other than that is officially documented by exclusive rights of the developer in the form of an individual or organization as described in the relevant sale agreement (license). Software piracy is an offense. The person arrested in this offense is liable for the imprisonment of a minimum 3 years and a fine between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh.

Measures: Friendship requests of unknown persons should not be accepted. Do not respond to the bully. Make yourself cyber literate. Inform immediately about the bully to the Cyber police station. Parents and teachers should communicate frequently with students and make them aware of cyber crime. Privacy system of social media should be kept locked.

Cyber literacy should be increased

City Ciber police station are conducting various measures for creasing awareness about increasing cyber literacy. If proper care is taken while using the Internet, people may not fall prey to cyber fraudsters and bullies. The police have solved the online financial frauds, cricket betting, online gambling den, tellecaller, bullying and stalking cases. Around, Rs 12 lakh have been returned to the complaints.

- Gautam Patare, PI, Cyber Police Station

Cyber crime cases in city in past one year

Total Cases: 15

Solved Cases: 06

Amount involved: 50,87,240

Amount Returned to Complainants: 12,12,710