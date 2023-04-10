Cyber cell raises alerts on money transfers through e-wallets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The trend of making payments (small and petty) through e-wallets has become an integral part of the lives of citizens in the last few years. Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell police have alerted the citizens to think twice before transferring money at the request of strangers on unknown numbers.

It has come to notice that unknown youth or persons approach you outside the ATM centres and request to transfer money through e-wallets like Phone Pe, Google Pay or Paytm (if they have one). After transferring the money online to unknown numbers they would hand over the cash as well to the transferrer.

Meanwhile, the cyber police fear the money would be sent for wrong usage or illegal activity. The police have not received any such complaint, so far.

The assistant police inspector (Cyber Cell), Amol Satodkar said,“ The person making such payment seems to be avoiding to come on record. Hence, he prefers to send the money through another person’s number. This practice is common in the crime world. Hence if any unknown person gives you cash and tells you to make online payment through e-wallets then you refuse to entertain his request.”