Cyber crooks cheat housewife for Rs 25 L in 22 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A housewife from the city was cheated by cyber crooks for Rs 25.72 lakh in 22 days on the pretext of work from home on Telegram

A case was registered in Pundliknagar police station on the complaint of the housewife. As per the complaint, Rohini Sagar Bhutada (Garkheda) is a housewife and her husband is employed in a private company.

She received a message on her Telegram app account from one Narmada for a part-time job, at 10 am, on June 27. The complainant responded to the message and asked for information about the nature of the work. After that, the concerned woman asked Rohisni to contact Stephen De, her senior.

However, she could not be contacted on Telegram. After that, the accused contacted Rohini through WhatsApp and informed her about the website called Apple Vacation. She was lured that if she completed the task of booking hotels, she could earn a lot of money. Also, she was given work after registration for free. Before that, Rs 10,000 was taken as a deposit.

Cyber crooks used to give the task of online hotel booking to Rohini Bhutada. The accused initially paid her money on the completion of the task. After stopping compensation for work, she was lured again to earn more money. She was made to invest a huge amount for this. In the complaint, it was stated online criminals extorted money from her by giving different reasons.

Box

On realsing cheating, complaint lodged

This cheating incident took place between June 27 and July 19. The complainant realised the fraud after losing Rs 25 lakh during this period. She approached the cyber police. After investigation, a case was registered in Pundliknagar police station. Police Inspector Kundan Jadhav is on the case.