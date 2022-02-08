Cyber culprit dupe woman of Rs 51,000

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

A woman was duped of Rs 50,884 by cyber culprits after cancelling her order for chrome steamer and asking her the order number. According to police, the woman's son Shashwat Shukla had booked a chrome steamer using her ICICI bank debit card. On December 19, she received a call from an unknown person informing her that the order had been cancelled. The culprit asked her for the order number. He then withdrew Rs 50,884 from her account. She then filed a complaint on February 7 in the Vedantnagar police station. PI Sachin Sanap is further investigating the case.