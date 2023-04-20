Cyber fraudsters dupe youth of Rs 22.75L online

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The cyber fraudsters duped an educated youth from the city of Rs 22.75 lakh luring him of lucrative profit on the investment in the Bitcoin business. Moreover, the youth invested by taking personal loans from the bank. A case has been registered against six cyber fraudsters with the cyber police station, said PI Pravina Yadav.

Police said complainant Kishor Sheshrao Shinde Patil (Pilot Babanagari, Cidco) works in a private company. He came across the Bitcoin business through advertisements on facebook. He was interested in the business and send a request on the given link. He was then added to a WhatsApp group named ‘BTC Exchange VIP Group 04’. In this group, the members used to send the screenshot of the profit received by them. After seeing the lucrative profit, Kishor opened a trading account on August 22, 2022, and also received an ID number. On the first day, he invested Rs 10,000 but he incurred a loss in it. Then the other members called him and told him that he should have 3,000 USDT so that he can gain double his income from it. Hence, Shinde took a personal loan of Rs 6.90 lakh from the bank and purchased 8,130 USDT from it. Later, he started investing in it on several occasions. However, he received the message that his account is being closed due to various reasons. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint with the cyber police station. PI Yadav is further investigating the case.