Cyber police help complainants get their money

Aurangabad

Cyber fraudsters duped two persons from the city of Rs 1 lakh through their credit cards. Both of them immediately approached the cyber police station and the police helped them get their money back, said crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume.

Police said the fraudsters sent credit card links to these two persons and when they opened the link, their money was debited from their account.

PI Gautam Patare, API Amol Satodkar and others took immediate action and searched the e-wallet of the accused and froze it. The amount of Rs 1 lakh was transferred to the complainants accounts.

The action was executed under the guidance of ACP Dhume, PI Patare by API Satodkar, Chaya Landge, Shelke and others.