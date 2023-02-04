Cyber police recover Rs 5 lakh

Aurangabad: The cyber police successfully recovered Rs 5 lakh extorted online by cyber criminals under promise of giving dealership. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta handed over the cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the complainant.

According to cyber police, Dilip Deshmukh, director of Shree Mahalakshmi Pest Control, had filled the information on the portal for the dealership of Digital Signature Company. He then paid Rs 5 lakh to the company. However, the company did not give him the dealership. Then the complainant filed a complaint in the cyber police station. Inspector Pravina Yadav and her team started investigation. The cyber team froze the entire amount in the bank account of the concerned company. After this the said company sent a check of Rs 5 lakh.