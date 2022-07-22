Cyber police’s prompt action saves Rs 9.81 lakh from going into fraudsters account

Kirdak Autocom company duped by fraud email

Aurangabad, July 22:

It has come to light that Kirdak Autocom Company in Waluj was cheated of Rs 9.81 lakh through fake email by cyber dupesters. The company immediately rushed to the city cyber police and quick action by the cyber sleuths saved the amount from the cyber criminals.

There are daily transactions between Kirdak Autocom and Pune-based supplier Vinay corporation. The conversation about the transaction was done through an official email. Eight days ago, the Kirdak Autocom, received an e-mail from Vinay Corporation about the change in their bank account. Accordingly, Rs 9.81 lakh were sent from Kirdak company to the changed bank account. Later, when the Kirdak company communicated with the supplier, it became clear that the bank account had not been changed. After checking the mail, it became clear that a fake mail was sent. Kalidas Shinde of the company's management immediately reached the cyber police station and told the cyber inspector Gautam Patare about the incident. Accordingly, Patare asked cyber official Vaibhav Waghchaure to take immediate action. The police informed the bank and froze the account of the dupester. Also, taking further action, the amount of Rs 9.81 lakh was returned to the bank account of Kirdak company within a few days. API Amol Satodkar, PSI Rahul Chavan, constable Mahesh Ugle, Sushant Shelke and others participated in the action.