Cyber-security Forum of Marathwada formed; Aims to create awareness of the kind of sophisticated cybercriminals that industry is up against

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) has founded the Cyber Security Forum of Marathwada (CFM). Its aim is to help the locally grown companies and MSMEs in the region to build greater awareness of the kind of sophisticated cybercriminals that they are up against. MSMEs and start-ups have faced a 508% rise in cyberattacks in the last three years. Further, generative AI catapults the risk of cyber-attacks to unprecedented levels.

India is the most targeted country globally for cyber-attacks facing 13.7% of the total attacks followed by USA at 9.6%.

Considering all these aspects, CFM has been formed. It comprises Sudhir Pagare, Tata Consultancy Services (Manager, Cyber-Security); Anil Sutavane (Head of the Department IT, Deogiri Bank); Avinash Joshi (IT Head, Liberhh), Somnath Kadam (IT Manager, NMLK), Santosh Kulkarni (Kohler) and Amol Warad (NSBT).

The CFM will share its expertise with NSBT to establish a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence for Cyber-Security (CoEC) at its premises, which will help the local industries who do not have knowledge and resources to have full time cyber-security attention.

Avinash Joshi said this is an excellent initiative to not only help the industry but also develop regional talent with cyber security skills.

Sudhir Pagare said, “I look forward to being of support to MSMEs in Marathwada.”

Anil Sutawane acknowledged NSBT for addressing the gap between industry and academia with the formation of this forum.

Amol Ward said, “NSBT will use its resources to make this contribution worthy for all stakeholders.”

Dushyant Patil of CMIA elaborated that cyber-security is indeed a neglected area for MSMEs and CFM would be a great asset to the region.

Samit Sachdeva of CII extended full support from the CII.