Cycle rickshaws return for election campaigns.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As candidates in the legislative assembly elections focus on digital campaigning, many are also using three-wheeled cycle rickshaws for promotion on city streets. Once common in smaller Indian towns, these rickshaws are now enjoying renewed visibility as candidates bring them out for election campaigns.

Cycle rickshaws, typically used for affordable travel in smaller Indian cities, are now visible in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for election campaigns. Candidates display photos, symbols, and banners on these rickshaws. Alongside other vehicles, several candidates are using cycle rickshaws specifically for outreach. The Election Commission is monitoring this campaign method, with 618 vehicles approved for election use, says Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole.

Cycle rickshaws: 8-hour campaigns, daily pay

Cycle drivers campaign 8 hours daily, earning 600 rupees each. This initiative, which employs many, uses special rickshaws from Ludhiana.

Deepak Jadhav, tricycle rickshaw owner

Vehicle permissions for campaigning by area

| Constituency | Auto Rickshaws | Other Vehicles | Total |

|-----------------------|-----------------------|----------------------|----------|

| Sillod 1 24 | 25 |

| Kannad 6 116 | 122 |

| Phulambri 50 52 | 102 |

| Central 36 9 | 45 |

| West 44 17 | 61 |

| East 47 20 | 67 |

| Paithan 6 50 | 56 |

| Gangapur 26 31 | 57 |

| Vaijapur 0 48 | 48 |

| LED Permission 0 35 | 35 |