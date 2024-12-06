Cyclone 'Fengal' causes unseasonal rain in the city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The impact of the Cyclone ‘Fengal', which formed in the Bay of Bengal, was felt across Marathwada and the state. This cyclone reduced the cold weather effects. After moving forward from the Bay of Bengal a few days ago, unseasonal rains hit the city and surrounding areas on Friday early morning. The Chikalthana Weather Bureau recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall, while the MGM JNEC Centre recorded 9.9 mm of rain.

Meteorologists attribute this rainfall to the influence of the cyclone. After the cyclone hit the southern states, cloudy weather persisted in Marathwada and across the state for the last four days. Before the cyclone, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Marathwada experienced a cold spell, with some districts recording minimum temperatures below 10°C. However, the arrival of Cyclone 'Fengal' caused the cold to disappear. The lowest temperature of this winter was recorded on November 29, with a minimum of 10.6°C in the city and surrounding areas, causing the region to feel chilly. Due to these atmospheric changes, meteorologists have expressed concern about the potential spread of illnesses like viral fever.

Rain due to the effect of Fengal...

According to Meteorologist, Srinivas Aundhkar, “Cloudy weather persisted for three days, which was a result of the Cyclone 'Fengal'. Unseasonal rain occurred in some parts of Marathwada. Although the cyclone has weakened and moved on, the cloudy weather continued to have an effect. This is why unseasonal rains were recorded in the city and surrounding areas on Friday. The cold will return in the upcoming days.”

Boxx

Rainfall measurements:

MGM JNEC Center: 9.9 mm

Padegaon: 5.4 mm

Gandheli: 7 mm

Chikalthana Bureau: 3.4 mm