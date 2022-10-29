Cylinder blast reduces household articles to ashes

Aurangabad

The household articles in a tin sheet house were reduced to ashes due to the blast of the cooking gas cylinder in Ghanegaon in Waluj Mahanagar area on Saturday morning. Fortunately, two children playing out of the house were narrowly saved.

According to the details, Niranjan Namdev Khandare lives with his family in Eklavyanagar in Ghanegaon area. He had gone out of the station with his elder daughter. His wife Archana, daughter Komal (13), and son Vihan (2) were at home.

On Saturday at around 11 am, Archana had gone on work at a company. Komal and Vihan were playing outside the house when the gas cylinder exploded. The nearby residents tried to extinguish the fire, but the articles in the house were reduced to ashes until then. It is estimated that articles worth Rs 1.5 lakh including TV, fridge, wheat sac, jewellery, Rs 20,000 cash and other were burnt. As the two children were playing out of the house, they were saved in the incident.