D Pharm admission process begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has started online registration for admission to Diploma in Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for application submission and uploading of required documents is August 28. The registration fee for the general group is Rs 400 while for the reserved category students, it is Rs 300.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on August 30. After clearing the grievance, the final merit list will be released on September 5. If candidates fail to confirm the online filled application form as per the mode selected either by e-scrutiny mode or physical scrutiny, their applications will be rejected and the name of the candidates will not appear in the merit list prepared for the purpose of admission for CAP.

Eligibility criteria

Those candidates who have passed HSC (Science) or any other qualification approved by the Pharmacy Council of India are eligible to apply for the course.

--The candidate should select the appropriate mode of scrutiny of the application form for confirmation of the application

-- Aspirants were asked to read the information brochure carefully before applying.

For candidates aspiring for admission for institutional quota, seats remaining vacant after CAP, it is

mandatory to get registered, documents verified and confirmation of application either by e-scrutiny mode or physical scrutiny mode. These candidates must apply separately to institutes for admissions. The merit of such candidates will be prepared by the institute at the institute level.