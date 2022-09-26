Dacoity in Badve Company in Waluj

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Around 7 to 8 dacoits tied the hands and legs of three security guards in Badve Autocomps Pvt Ltd and attempted to steal articles in the wee hours on Monday. However, one guard started shouting and out of fear of being caught, the dacoits fled from the scene. A case has been registered against 7 to 8 dacoits with Waluj police station.

Police said security guards of the company Laxman Aade (36, Bajajnagar), Jagannath Warule and Sahebrao Pardhe were on the duty on Sunday night. At around 1.30 am, the dacoits armed with sharp weapons entered the company from the security wall. They tied all the two security guards and threatened them to kill. They also snatched their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, when the dacoits were trying to tie Pardhe, he started shouting for help. The dacoits out of the fear of being caught fled from the scene. The guards then informed about the incident to the senior officers of the company.

On receiving the information, ASI Narayan Butte, Cantonment police station API Pandurang Bhagile and others rushed to the spot. The dacoits broke the mobile phones of the guards and throw them in the company premises. The police have seized them.

On Monday afternoon DCP Ujwala Vankr, ACP Ashok Thorat, PI Sachin Ingole visited and inspected the company. Based on the complaint lodged by Aade, a case has been registered against the dacoits.