Dad, grandmother can also give KMC to baby

Efforts to enhance the service of the neonatal department

Aurangabad, May 12:

The mother is expected to provide 'Kangaroo Mother Care' (KMC), which is given to babies for premature birth, low birth weight and overall growth of diseased infants. However, if the mother has a problem due to other health reasons, then the father and grandmother can also give this treatment to the baby in this way. The department of neonatal care in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has contributed to the quality enhancement by overcoming the difficulties encountered for this care.

Research based on the experience and scientific study of the KMC special treatment method being implemented by the department of neonatal has been published in the world renowned and accredited medical journal BMJ. Head of department Dr LS Deshmukh, Dr Amol Joshi, Dr Atul Londhe and Dr Trupti Joshi's research article has been published in the journal May 2022. Babies born prematurely and small in size need warmth, hygiene and breast milk for adequate growth. Babies in the incubator take longer to return to normal. But in KMC premature or underweight babies are with the mother. This improves the condition of the baby. But if the mother is unfit or under treatment, then it is possible for the father and grandmother to provide the same care. At present this service is being provided through 20 beds in the neonatal department. The bags and gowns required for this care are designed by the neonatal department.

KMC ward with 30 beds

An independent kangaroo mother care ward with a capacity of 30 beds is being set up in the neonatal department through CSR. The operation of this ward will help in reducing the mortality rate of premature, low birth weight infants.