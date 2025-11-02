‘Dagabaz re’ Tour: Uddhav Thackeray to meet farmers in Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A week after Diwali, farmers in Marathwada are still waiting for the compensation promised by the state government for crop losses caused by September’s heavy rains. In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will launch his “Dagabaz re” (Deceitful Ones) dialogue tour from November 5 to 8 to connect directly with affected farmers, announced party leader Ambadas Danve at a press conference on Sunday. Danve said the government had announced a Rs 31,000-crore relief package and assured that funds would reach farmers before Diwali. “Not a single rupee has been credited so far. Farmers have lost their land, crops, and even homes, yet the government remains indifferent,” he said. “During our recent march in Sambhajinagar, Uddhavji had vowed to return after Diwali to see the situation for himself and now he’s keeping that promise.” The four-day tour will begin in Sambhajinagar district and cover 34 talukas across Marathwada, where Thackeray will hold direct discussions with farmers in their villages. Danve also commented on the massive public participation seen at the Mumbai protest rally against the Election Commission. “The turnout showed people’s anger, while BJP’s counter-protest only exposed their embarrassment,” he added. Deputy leaders Subhash Patil, Raju Vaidya, and Sukanya Bhosale were present at the press briefing.

-------

No pomp or stage setups

Danve clarified that Thackeray’s meetings will be simple and people-centric. “There will be no garlands, no stage. He will talk to farmers directly at village squares and courtyards,” he said. Senior shiv sena leaders, including Chandrakant Khaire, MPs, deputy leaders, and key party functionaries, will accompany him during the tour.