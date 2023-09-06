Dahi Handi at Crayons The Play School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Kids in traditional dressing with the Krishna crown were looking awesome at Crayons The Play School during the Dahi Handi utsav that was celebrated with enthusiasm. Students enjoyed listening to the story about the birth of Lord Krishna, dances and Dahi Handi. Principal Sonal Ladniya mentioned the importance of makhan and its nutritional benefits for body. The entrance was very well decorated. A Krishna Idol was installed. Teaching and non-teaching staff made efforts for the success of the programme.