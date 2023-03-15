Dahihandi celebrated at Nath Sansthan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Kala Dahihandi festival was organised at Shri Santi Eknath Maharaj Sansthan in Paithan on Wednesday. The handi was broken in the presence of district guardian minister of district Sandipan Bhumre and Prakash MaharajSathe. The devotees exchanged Kala prasada with each other. Earlier, the descendant of Sant Eknath Maharaj Madhusudan Gosavi had taken objection on the Dahihandi festival celebrated outside the temple in the court. The court has granted permission to break the Dahihandi and hence the festival was celebrated outside the temple with enthusiasm. Trustees Dada Bare, Nandlal Kale, Vitthal Changhate, Shahadev Lohare, Kishor Chaudhary and others were present.