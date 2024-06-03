Dak Adalat on June 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Post (DoP) is organising a Dak Adalat to redress the grievances relating to the postal services on June 10 at 11 am.

The citizens, who wish to register their complaints, are appealed to send their complaints addressed to the Assistant Director (Postal Services), A K Shaikh, Postmaster General Office, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 431002. The complaint has to be submitted in two copies on or before June 5. The notification in this regard is available on the website www.maharashtrapost.gov.in.

The complaints submitted after the deadline will not be entertained, stated the office.