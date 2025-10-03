Dalit panther demands ration shop owners be rotated every five years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Dalit Panther has urged the government to change ration shop owners every five years, similar to elected public representatives, to prevent exploitation and ensure fair grain distribution.

Leader Laxman Bhutkar submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, highlighting that government grains often fail to reach beneficiaries. Inspections by Sharif Lala confirmed multiple complaints of ration denial. The memorandum called for immediate action against negligent shop owners. Bhutkar warned that if ignored, the Dalit Panther will launch a protest. The event was attended by Dharmapal Dandge, Sharif Lala, Amol Bhutkar, Sanjay Sarode, Ahmed Pathan, Sheikh Mohsin, Dashrath Kamble, Rajanand Navture, Bhimrao Gadekar, and others.