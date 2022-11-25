Damage from excessive rain: eye upon aid of Rs 1500

Rabi season sowing begins: Crops of 17 lakh farmers affected

Aurangabad:

A total of 29.70 lakh farmers in the Marathwada division have lost their Kharif crops due to excessive rains between September to October. The government declared an aid of Rs 1,214 crore to 12.18 lakh farmers. In addition, crops on more than 7.67 lakh hectares were damaged due to rains in June to August. As a result, 17.52 lakh farmers lost their crops.

The farmers will require an additional amount of Rs 1500 crore from the government. Rabi season sowing has started. If the government provides early assistance, the amount can be used for crop cultivation. The divisional administration had sent a report of Rs 2,776 crore subsidy demand to the government for compensation. The State government has deposited the first installment of Rs 1,700 crore aid for the loss of kharif crops lost between June and August. That subsidy has been distributed to the farmers.

Out of 48.57 lakh hectares, farmers have sown kharif crops on 48.30 lakh hectares this year. The government has given a relief fund of Rs 1000 crores for the compensation due to heavy rains in the month of July-August. Also, Rs 599 crores have been approved for damage caused due to incessant rains and Rs 98 crores for damage caused by snails.