Damaged air valve in Dhorkin repaired in 18 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a sudden technical snag, an air valve broke near Dhorkin village while relocating the main water supply line for road work. As a result, the water supply from Jayakwadi Dam was shut down. It took the municipal corporation 18 hours to repair the air valve. Water supply to the city resumed on Wednesday at 11 am, leading to the rescheduling of the city's water supply timetable by one day, informed by executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak.

The disrupted schedule caused significant inconvenience to the citizens. On Monday, a 1200-millimetre diameter water pipeline had ruptured at Kokanwadi Chowk in the city. Just as the repair work for that was completed, another air valve on the water pipeline broke on Tuesday at 5.15 pm near Dhorkin. The road work from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Paithan is being carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The 1200-millimetre diameter pipeline supplying water to the city is being relocated due to road construction. On Tuesday, the air valve broke after a JCB machine collided with the water pipeline.