Damini squad helps 2 harassed migrant labourers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Damini squad of police helped two migrant labourers at Waluj Mahanagar in getting their documents back from the contractor.

According to details, Damini squad comprising Nirmala Nimbhore, Wagh and Manisha Bansode were on patrolling in Waluj industrialist estate under the guidance of senior police inspector Avinash Aghav.

Two migrant labourers who were crying approached the squad and sought help. The labourers said that they came to Waluj MIDC a few days ago from Bihar. A contractor named Patil who supplies workforce to industries assured them of giving work. He collected their documents including their Aadhar Cards, from them. The labourers got the work in a company through Patil. However, the contractor refused to pay them wages. He also refused to hand over their documents.

The squad called the contract at Bajajnagar and reprimanded him. He was also warned of strict action if the documents of labourers were not returned. Fearing action, the contractor returned their documents. The labourers thanked the squad.