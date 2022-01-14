Damini squad reunites mother and 2-yr-old kid after 20 days

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 14:

The Damini squad deserves an applause as they help reuniting a married woman with her two year old kid after 20 days on Thursday evening. The victim is a lecturer and she has filed a complaint against her husband with Bharosa Cell (a family dispute redressal unit). This enraged her husband and in-laws and they separated her from the kid and kicked her out of their house.

The victim woman is a faculty in one of the city's engineering college and she was married to a highly qualified person from Mukundwadi, few years ago. Following a family dispute between the couple, the woman lodged a complaint against her husband with Bharosa Cell. This angered her husband. He then took the baby from her and kept in his custodian.

Hapless woman then reached the cell on Thursday evening and through Control Room pleaded to get her child back. Acting upon her plea, the Damini squad led by PSI Suvarna Umap, Nirmala Nimbhore and Girija Andhale rushed towards the cell. They inquired her whereabouts and lend their ears to the mother's painful story.

The victim also told the lady cops that her husband neither allows to meet her 2-yr-old kid nor gives it for the past 20 days. She requested the squad to allow her to meet the kid. Hence the Damini squad took the woman in their vehicle and reached her husband's home. The squad apprised her husband and in-laws about legal consequences. Later on, the husband agreed upon handing over the kid to his wife.

Tears roll down on meeting kid

The victim mother could not resist her emotions on meeting with her kid after around three weeks. The tears started to roll down from her eyes. When the lady cops inquired, the kid pointed out finger towards mother preferred to stay with the lady. Later on, the baby by wearing footwear and stepped out of the father's house. The action by her tiny child again made the woman to cry, said the eye-witnesses.