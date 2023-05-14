Damini squad stops marriage of minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police officers of the Damini squad stopped the marriage of a 16-year-old girl with a 26-year-old man at Osmanpura on Sunday afternoon, informed Bharosa Cell PI Amrapali Tayade.

Police said, the father of the girl is a habitual drunkard. Her mother used to work and look after her two daughters. She arranged the marriage of her 16-year-old girl with a 26-year-old man. When the Damini Squad received the information, the officers rushed to the spot and stopped the marriage. When the police asked for the birth certificate of the girl, it was March 30, 2007, and she was only 16 years old. The age of the groom was more than 26 years. The officers counseled the parents of the girl and told them about the ill-effects of the child-marriage. The parents and relatives were convinced and told the officers that they will get the girl married after she attains the marriageable age. A note of the incident has been taken with the Osmanpura police station.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Tayade by PSI Anita Fasate, Jyoti Gaat, ASI Lata Jadhav, constables Nirmala Nimbhore, Hira Chincholkar, Akash Narwade, Annapurna Dhore and others.