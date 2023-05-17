Damini team averts another minor girl's marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The vigilante damini squad prevented the marriage of a minor girl organized by her relatives on Wednesday despite knowing that child marriage is a crime under the law.

This incident took place at Khultabad Kharadi in Gangapur tehsil. The Damini team received information that a girl from Turkabad Kharadi was getting married on May 17. A team including PSI Anita Fasate, API Lata Jadhav, constable Kalpana Kharat, S Gaikwad, Priyanka Bhiwsane, Sujata Pawar, Child help line counselor Govind Tangde and village development officer reached the wedding venue. By then the bride and groom had come to the marriage hall. There were 800 to a 1000 attendees gathered for the wedding.

The police asked the relatives to submit the age documents of the bride. As per the documents. The age of the bride was 16 years. Her marriage was fixed with a 23-year-old youth who worked in the village. Damini team and counselors conducted counseling on the fact that marrying a girl before the age of 18 years is a crime under the law and the consequences of child marriage. Then the girl's relatives accepted the mistake and wrote in writing that they will not marry the girl until she turns 18 years old.