Dance festival at Mahagami

Aurangabad, March 24:

The Mahagami Gurukul has organised a dance festival ‘Saranadeva Samaroh’ and seminar ‘Sarangadeva Prasang’ and a workshop ‘Sarangdeva Pravaah’ between March 26 to 30 at Mahagami Gurukul. A seminar on Sangeet Ratnakar and other texts and their relevance with present-day and workshop on performing arts will be held online from 10.30 am -1 pm, 3 to 5 pm and 6 to 8 pm and will be live streamed on Fb @mahagamigurukul. The Sarangadeva samaroh will be held on March 27 at 6.30 pm. The Sarangdeva prasang and research presentation will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm. The Sarangdev Pravaah, a master class on Oddisi Taala will be held on March 30 at 7 pm.