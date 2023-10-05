Dance of death continues in Nanded, #With 14 patients passing away in last 24 hours, death toll mounts to heart-breaking 55

Nanded

In a heart-breaking situation, 14 more patients have lost their lives during treatment at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Vishnupuri, in the past 24 hours.

The shocking trend continued on the fourth consecutive day. The alarming events began on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), when 24 patients tragically passed away within just 24 hours, sending shockwaves throughout the state. The root cause of the dire situation can be traced to the crumbling healthcare system, plagued by a shortage of essential medicines and required staff.

On October 3, seven more patients lost their lives, bringing the total to 31. By October 4, this number had risen to a devastating 41 deaths. Tragically, in the last 24 hours (on October 5), another 14 patients passed away, pushing the death toll to 55.

Poor women come here for childbirth. This hospital witnesses hundreds of deliveries, but lacks essential facilities. Premature babies, born at seven months, are delicate. They rely on warmer machines to survive. However, out of over 50 warmers in the hospital, only 24 are functional, with others left unused and covered in dust.

Currently, 72 fragile newborns occupy the warmer room. Ideally, each baby should have its own warmer, but due to the shortage of machines, 3-4 babies share one. This increases the risk of infections.