Danve accuses state government of showing carrots to Maratha-OBC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manoj Jarange-Patil had to give another warning of a hunger strike to the state government as it is just showing carrots to the Maratha and OBC communities, accused the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, during a press conference here, on Monday.

When Danve's attention was drawn to the criticism of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's boycott of the all-party meeting called by the state government regarding Maratha reservation, he said that we have been saying from the beginning that the government should clarify its position on the issue. However, the government does not clarify its stance. Whenever the government is in trouble, it remembers the opposition. Our party leaders have already clarified their position on increasing the reservation limit, he said.

Why are huge tenders invited?

Accusing the Mahayuti government of being a percentage-based government, Danve said that while only Rs 18,000 crores was approved for the Public Works Department, the state government has issued tenders for development works worth approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crores for this department, Why? This government lacks financial coherence.

Raised various issues of Marathwada

Danve said that the recently concluded state legislature session was the last session of this government. As the Leader of the Opposition, I raised various issues related to Marathwada. These included the farmers' crop insurance, the recently exposed cases of prenatal sex determination tests, and the enforcement of plot regulations under the Gunthewari Act on residents of the Satara area.

World-famous Ellora Caves on the terrorists' target

It has come to light that the world-famous heritage site, Ellora Caves, was on the target of the ISIS-related terrorists recently apprehended. Despite this, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is not serious about the security of the caves, accused MLC Danve. He said that in the past year, around 2.5 million tourists visited the caves, including a significant number of foreign tourists. Therefore, I have demanded the government to pay attention to the security of Ajanta and Ellora Caves and Bibi Ka Maqbara, he said.