Danve admits accident victims to the hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While on a rural tour on Sunday afternoon to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve stopped his fleet of vehicles for the injured in an accident on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Kannad highway. Acting quickly, he gave first aid to an elderly person injured in the accident. Danve also admitted the injured in the hospital in his vehicle for treatment. The names of the victims are Sheikh Habib, his son Sheikh Sameer and grandson Sheikh Harish. Sheikh Habib thanked Danve for the timely treatment and immediate hospitalization.