Danve criticises BJP over ‘washing machine’ barb

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Today’s position of BJP is just because of works done by Pramod Mahajan, and Gopinath Munde. But, does anybody remember them? Tickets are given to those who have no relation with BJP,” said Ambadas Danve, the leader of UBT and opposition leader in Legislative Council.

He was speaking at the press conference held at the central election campaign office of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Criticising BJP over the ‘washing machine barb’, Ambadas Danve said that adv Ujjwal Nikam was given a ticket while Gopal Shetty who was a good MP in Mumbai was dropped. He said that those people whose clothes were dirty have now become sacred on joining the BJP.

It may be noted that union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the clothes of the opposition are dirty, so, they need a washing machine.

Comment on this, Danve said “What about Narayan Rane, Bhavna Gawli, Yashwant Jadhav, Ravindra Raikar and Pratap Sarnaik? Whose clothes are not dirty among them? He said that the raids and probe were conducted against Hasan Mushrif through the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“You (BJP) made an allegation of corruption on Ajit Pawar. You also talked about the Adarsh Scam. Now, all of them have become cleansed and are in BJP. Therefore, Amit Shah should see at himself while expressing such a feeling,” he added.