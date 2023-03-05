Danve-Durrani interaction sparks political debate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve inspected the Mumbai-Secunderabad Devagiri Express on Saturday and interacted with passengers about the facilities in the train. During his inspection, Danve had a jovial conversation with Nationalist Congress Party MLC Babajani Durrani who happened to be traveling on the same train. The meeting between the two politicians has sparked a political debate.

It is important to note that Durrani had recently claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has a strong presence in Parbhani district and that the BJP does not exist there. He had also alleged that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is working to break the opposition party's hold in the district. With this context, the meeting between Danve and Durrani in Devagiri Express has given rise to political discussions. Meanwhile, passengers on the train expressed their satisfaction with the safety and comfort provided by the LHB coaches of the railway. MLA Narayan Kuche was also present during the interaction between Danve and Durrani. The incident has become a topic of political debate and has caught the attention of many.