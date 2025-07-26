Danve makes explosive allegations against Walmik Karad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, made serious allegations linking Walmiki Karad, who is currently in jail for the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, Sarpanch of Massajog, with MLA Dhananjay Munde. Danve claimed that Karad is still active from jail and said, “A person sitting in front of me received a call from Karad while he was in prison.”

In a sensational press conference on Saturday, Danve reiterated that he had raised this issue three months ago and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

On ministerial meeting dispute

When questioned about Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat objecting via letter to a meeting called by Minister of State Madhuri Misal, Danve said, "It’s not necessary that only the minister of that specific department can hold meetings. If there is work, other ministers or ministers of state can also convene meetings. But what’s their policy? That’s unclear. Both writing letters were wrong. They should have spoken over the phone or met in person. Putting it on record like this is inappropriate."

On clean chit to Dhananjay Munde

Referring to the clean chit given to Dhananjay Munde by the High Court in the agricultural equipment procurement case, Danve commented, "There has definitely been a scam in the agriculture department. Even now, Walmik Karad is running operations from jail. As I mentioned earlier, someone sitting right in front of me received a call from Karad while he was in prison."

On 'Ladki Bahin' scheme misuse

Danve also raised concerns about the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, revealing that 14,000 men had allegedly benefited from it, which he termed a serious issue. "This scheme was introduced during election time, clearly for election purposes. Now these irregularities are coming to light. There must be a thorough investigation," he asserted.