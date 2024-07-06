Danve, Save dissuades Shinde from leaving BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former deputy mayor Raju Shinde, who has been on the path to joining the Uddhav Sena, has finally resigned from his various BJP posts and primary membership. Shinde shared his resignation on social media. However, on Saturday, former union Railway Minister Raosaheb Danve and Housing Minister Atul Save personally met Shinde to persuade him not to leave the party, but it seems Shinde is firm in his decision.

Raju Shinde, who is keen on contesting the assembly election from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s West constituency, has decided to resign from the BJP, considering his political future. Before this, he had discussed joining the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction of the Shiv Sena with his supporters. As soon as this news became public on Friday, there was a stir in the BJP. Although Shinde resides in the East constituency, he wants to become an MLA from the West constituency. This seat is currently with the Shinde faction in the Mahayuti alliance. MLA Sanjay Shirsat of the Shinde faction leads this constituency.

There is little chance that the BJP will get this constituency as a share in the coming assembly elections. Considering this, Raju Shinde decided to leave the BJP to contest from the West constituency through the Uddhav Sena, he told the reporters. On Saturday, former minister Raosaheb Danve called Raju Shinde to his son-in-law’s bungalow to persuade him, while Minister Atul Save also met Shinde and urged him to reconsider leaving the party.

Dissatisfaction among aspirants in Uddhav Sena:

In the Uddhav Sena, there are several aspirants desirous of contesting from the West Assembly constituency, including tehsil chief Balasaheb Gaikwad, former corporator Chetan Kamble, and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, who was defeated in the Lok Sabha elections. Former Zilla Parishad member Ramesh Gaikwad was also an aspirant from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Therefore, an air of dissatisfaction and displeasure prevailed, with Shinde joining the Uddhav Sena.