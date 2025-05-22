Dashrathe gets 6 months jail

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a cheque dishonour case linked to a land sale transaction, sessions judge D H Keluskar on May 15 partially modified the lower court’s verdict, reducing the imprisonment term from one year to six months, while upholding the compensation order.

As per the revised order, Suhas Dashrathe will now undergo six months of imprisonment and pay Rs 45 lakh with 9 per cent annual interest to the complainant.

Background of the case

In 2022, a judicial magistrate (first class) had sentenced Dashrathe to one year of rigorous imprisonment and directed him to pay compensation of Rs 45 lakh with 9 per cent interest. The sentence was challenged in appeal, which resulted in the partial relief.

According to the complaint filed by land dealer Kailas Aher, a transaction took place on February 27, 2015, involving the sale of 40,869 sq. ft. of land in Block No. 127 at Tisgaon. Aher paid an advance amount of Rs 50.51 lakh to Dashrathe, a real estate agent, social worker, and politician. Later, Aher alleged that Dashrathe forcibly took an additional Rs 20 lakh on March 20, 2015.

Dispute and settlement

While Aher had started internal road development on the said plot, he later discovered that the land was designated as a public/open space and had already been sold to other parties. Upon confrontation, a mutual settlement was reached on August 9, 2016, during which Dashrathe handed over Rs 11,000 in cash and issued three cheques totalling Rs 70 lakh to Aher.

Out of these, two cheques, one for Rs 25 lakh and another for Rs 20 lakh, were deposited in the bank and subsequently bounced. After completing the legal formalities under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, Aher filed a criminal complaint.

The trial court found Dashrathe guilty, and while the sessions court later reduced the jail term, the compensation and interest orders were upheld. Advocate S A Adhav represented the complainant in court.