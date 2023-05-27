Data of 32 K students uploaded in ABC accounts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) uploaded the data of 32,000 students from 458 colleges on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC).

The students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will get details of their credits in ABC at a click.

It may be noted that the university started the implementation of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) for the UG and PG in the academic year 2022-23. All the credits of the students will be deposited in ABC as per the CBCS system.

There are 458 affiliated colleges within its jurisdiction. The data of students who were admitted in the academic years of 2020-21 and 2021- 2022 are being uploaded.

The strength of students in these batches is 1.10 lakh. The data of 32,000 students was uploaded so far.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali, deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza, director of University Network Information Centre Dr Pravin Yannawar, programmer Rajesh Rathod, Duttatray Parvat and others are taking efforts for the project.

Box

Result of colleges to be withheld if ABC is not open

The Examinations Department issued a letter to all the academic departments, sub-centres and affiliated colleges to open ABC accounts of their students who were admitted in the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22 and submit its report to Bamu. “The result of the students will not be declared if the colleges fail to open the ABC accounts of their students. The colleges should submit the data of their students' accounts through email,” Dr Bharati Gawali said.

Box

Continuous evaluation of students needed

The ABC is a virtual storehouse in which the data of each student will be stored. The university and colleges need to make registration on the ABC to upload credits.

If any student discontinues education due to some reason, his/her credits will remain the ABC and they can continue their education later. They will be awarded, a certificate, diploma and degree on the basis of completion of the first, second, and third year of the course respectively. “There is a need for continuous evaluation. The ABC will play an important role in it,” Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor.