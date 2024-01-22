Date extended for M Phil dissertation submissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Postgraduate Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has extended the last date of submission of the M Phil dissertation.

It may be noted that the M Phil course was abolished with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Those who took the admissions to the M Phil research in the different departments of the university until 2020 appeared for the theory paper but failed to submit the dissertation. The candidates were asked to submit their on or before December 31, 2023.

The university representation from different student unions including Research Students Action Committee, Maharashtra Rajya Sanghatna between December 26 and 28 2023 for the date’s extensions. Taking into students' interest, Bamu extended the last date of submission of the dissertation up to June 30, 2024. However, they will have to pay an additional fine of Rs 5,000 for its submission.