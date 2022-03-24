Date of tender submission for 108 cement roads extended

Aurangabad, March 24:

A total of 108 roads of cement concrete will be developed in the city under the Smart City project. The length of the roads is 83 km.

The last date of submission of tender was March 24. The Smart City Management decided to extend the last date up to March 28.

According to sources, there were some shortcomings in the instructions of a pre-bid meeting.

So, after removing shortcomings, the date of accepting the tender was extended up to March 28. The tenders would be opened on March 29.