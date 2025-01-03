Daulatabad TTC to save lives of injured wildlife

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Forest (DoF) has vowed to complete the construction and start operating the proposed transit treatment centre (TTC) at Daulatabad for injured wildlife animals in the new year.

Earlier, the injured wildlife had to lose their lives due to a lack of treatment and a dedicated centre. The construction of TTC started last year and has reached the slab level. With a budget of crores, the centre will have state-of-the-art treatment facilities and provide immediate relief to wildlife, while preserving the natural environment. The injured wildlife and birds (found in the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district) will be treated on priority. Under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Suvarna Mane, the work is being completed, said the Range Forest Officer (RFO, Khuldabad) Annasaheb Peharkar.

TTC will help save the lives of wildlife

Presently, the injured wildlife animals and birds are taken to the transit treatment centre in Junnar (in Nashik district). It is around 200 km away from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Hence the Daulatabad TTC will save time as well as help save the lives of wildlife during emergency situations.

TTC will be a complex of six buildings, out of which, the construction of four will be completed under the supervision of the Public Works Department (PWD). There will be multiple numbers of cages. Post-mortem of the deceased animals will also be conducted at the centre. A budget of Rs 11 crore has been allocated for the project, it is learnt.